HOUSTON - At least two people were injured early Sunday after a shooting at a Houston gentlemen's club in southeast Houston.

Houston police said the shooting was reported just after 5 a.m. in the 9000 block of Airport Boulevard where there were at least two people injured inside the gentlemen's club.

At least one person was taken to an area hospital, police said.

Police are working to learn more about this incident.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.