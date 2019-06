A gas line fire is seen in Santa Fe on June 6, 2019.

SANTA FE, Texas - At least one person was injured Thursday in a gas line explosion in Santa Fe, according to officials.

Officials said first reports of the explosion came in around 6:15 p.m.

The explosion happened on a gas line near the intersection of Avenue M and 24th Street.

Officials said initial reports are that at least one person was seriously burned.

