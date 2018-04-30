At least 1 person killed in west Houston crash

HOUSTON - At least one person was killed Monday in a crash in west Houston, according to police.

The crash was reported about 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Hillcroft Avenue and Westheimer Road.

Houston police said in a tweet that several vehicles were involved in the crash.

Video from Sky 2 showed that at least six vehicles appeared to have been involved in the crash, and one of the vehicles was on the wrong side of the road.

It appeared that a METRO bus and a taxi were also involved in the crash.

Police said drivers should avoid the area.

