At least 1 killed when vehicle crashes into southeast Houston restaurant

HOUSTON - At least one person was killed Wednesday when a vehicle crashed into a southeast Houston restaurant.
The crash was reported just before noon at the Medi Grill at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Browncroft Street.
Houston police said in a tweet that officers are investigating a fatal crash at the restaurant.
Video from SKY2 showed a white vehicle lodged in the northeast corner of the building, significant damage to the restaurant and a hole on the southwest corner of the building.
This story is developing.
