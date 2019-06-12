At least 1 killed when vehicle crashes into southeast Houston restaurant

A vehicle in a restaurant in southeast Houston on June 12, 2019.

HOUSTON - At least one person was killed Wednesday when a vehicle crashed into a southeast Houston restaurant.

The crash was reported just before noon at the Medi Grill at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Browncroft Street.

Houston police said in a tweet that officers are investigating a fatal crash at the restaurant.

Video from SKY2 showed a white vehicle lodged in the northeast corner of the building, significant damage to the restaurant and a hole on the southwest corner of the building.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.