At least 1 killed when tour bus from Houston overturns on Mexican highway

LOS RAMONES, Mexico - At least one person was killed and several others injured Tuesday when a tour bus headed to Monterrey, Mexico, from Houston rolled over.

Police in Nuevo Leon said there were 39 passengers on the bus when it overturned in the southbound lanes of the Reynosa-Monterrey Highway in Los Ramones.

A man in his 50s, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Twenty other passengers were taken with various injuries to Hospital Muguerza Obispado in Monterrey.

Police said another bus would transport the uninjured passengers.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

