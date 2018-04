HOUSTON - At least one person was killed Sunday in a crash on Interstate 610 South Loop at Broadway Street, according to police.

The crash was reported at 6:24 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate.

Houston police said that at least three vehicles were involved in the rollover crash.

The left lane and two center lanes are closed while police investigate.

