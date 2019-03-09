1 dead in New Caney homicide, DA says

One person is dead following a shooting in New Caney.

NEW CANEY, Texas - One person was found dead inside a mobile home in New Caney on Friday night, said Brett Ligon, Montgomery County district attorney.

Deputies were dispatched to the home on reports of a shots fired call, he said. When officials arrived, they were unable to locate the homeowner.

The home is located in the area of U.S. 59 Marine on U.S. 59 at Payne Road, near St. John of the Cross Catholic Church.

Investigators were dispatched again to the home, where they were able to locate the homeowner and learned that at least one person was dead inside the home, Ligon said.

One suspect was taken into custody and will be charged with "at least" one count of murder, Ligon said. The suspect is described as a 55-year-old man.

Ligon said investigators have been called to the property numerous times in the past.

VIDEO: Montgomery County DA gives update in New Caney homicide

