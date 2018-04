HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - At least one person is dead in an accident involving a big rig in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Friday at FM 2920 and Luthern Church Road.

Sky 2 aerials showed a silver Lexus SUV smashed into the back of an 18-wheeler.

Deputies said at least one person is dead.

There is no word about any other injuries or the cause of the accident.

