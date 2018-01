At KPRC2, we want to help you avoid fake news

(GMG) - We’re now living in an age in which, every time you open your laptop, sign into Facebook or load your email, you could be exposed to fake news.

But how do you know what’s considered fake? Is the article you’re reading just heavily biased -- as in, perhaps from a personal blog or an organization with an agenda? Or is it FAKE fake, meaning, it’s satire or from a completely bogus website?

Whew, there’s a lot to consider.

Ultimately, it’s your responsibility to protect yourself from fake news and to remain skeptical of the things you’re reading online. You don’t want to become part of the problem and start “sharing” news that, well, isn’t. Because then it’s not just those particular websites that are dishonest and untrustworthy. You become untrustworthy, too.

Let’s start here: By taking action in your personal social media. Do you Like or Follow KPRC2 on Facebook?

Look for our name, “KPRC2 / Click2Houston” in the search bar, and then add us. You’ll want your trusted local news source at the top of your News Feed.

And then mark us for priority treatment, so that you don't miss a thing. Here’s how to do that:

Go to our page.

Tap or click on the "Following" tab, in the upper left area of your screen.

Make sure your preferences say “See first” under the section called "In your News Feed."

Make sure your preferences are switched to “On” for Notifications. This will allow you to be alerted if we post an event or hop online for a Facebook Live session.

Here’s what it should look like:

When it comes to reading news online, we want you to hear it, or take it, from us.

“Unfortunately, the term ‘fake news’ is thrown around loosely in this day and age, leading many to question what is real and what is not. At KPRC2 and Click2Houston.com, we take our responsibility as journalists seriously. We are actively involved in our community and we understand that the foundation of our relationship with our audience is trust,” digital managing editor Matt Aufdenspring said. “Whether watching our newscasts, using our website and apps or following our social media pages, we strive to accurately inform our audiences about what’s happening in the Houston area and beyond, while presenting both sides of the story.”

We don’t have an agenda. We just want to share the facts and help keep you and your family safe and informed. And we’re owned by Graham Media Group, not one of the major networks.

The people inside our newsroom share your community. We could be your neighbors. We don’t have secret meetings over what to cover up and what to reveal, or how to write our news in a way that influences your beliefs. But we do hit the streets, talking to people like you, as well as to community leaders, police and spokespeople -- and digging into our own investigative work, of course. We share what we learn every day, in the hope of making your lives easier.

“When questionable photos and posts surfaced on social media during Hurricane Harvey, we set out to debunk the myths. And when social media posts circulated claiming the state of Texas had legalized marijuana, we set the record straight. Those are just two examples of how KPRC2 & Click2Houston.com continues to inform our community and remain Houston’s Home for News,” Aufdenspring said.

And although initial reports can shift -- oftentimes because information from the scene can change, such as when a fire that was originally reported to be covering 15 acres might have grown to cover 50 acres by the time our crew arrives -- that’s just the nature of the business. We stand by our work. There’s a big difference between early information, or tentative reports, and “fake news.”

You have to ask yourself the following questions in determining what’s real versus what’s not: What's the source of the publication? Where is the information coming from? Do you know other information from this source, and is it reliable? Who is behind the site? Is it sponsored by some sort of a political organization or a group that you've never heard of? What does the URL say?

Or, if you’re perusing your Facebook News Feed, consider the source before hitting that “share” button. Which of your friends put this out there? Why?

The moral of the story is: It’s important to be skeptical online. Pictures can be doctored. A personal blog can look like the website for a major news organization. Information can spread quickly in cases such as a major weather event.

But when you start by using KPRC2 as your go-to source, you don’t have to worry about us. We’re here to make your lives easier -- one story at a time.

