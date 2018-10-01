Astros wrap up regular season, prepare for ALDS series

HOUSTON - The Astros have wrapped up their regular season as American League West Champions for a second straight season.

Now, it’s time to look ahead to the ALDS against the Cleveland Indians, which opens on Friday at Minute Maid Park. Games 1 and 2 will be in Houston while the series shifts to Cleveland for Games 3 and, if necessary, Game 4.

A Game 5 would return to Minute Maid Park.

Former Astros player and manager Larry Dierker joined KPRC Channel 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy and KPRC Sports Reporter Lainie Fritz in the studio for Sports Sunday, previewing the ALDS.

