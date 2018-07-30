Astros trade Ken Giles for Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna

Ken Giles and Roberto Osuna pose for photos before the start of the 2018 season.

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a trade that will send Ken Giles to Toronto in exchange for reliever Roberto Osuna.

Houston is also sending minor league pitchers David Paulino and Hector Perez to Toronto as a part of the deal.

Osuna was suspended for 75 games this season amid domestic violence allegations. He is eligible to be activated on Aug. 5 and he will be eligible to pitch in the postseason.

The Astros released a statement regarding the acquisition of the currently suspended reliever.

"We are excited to welcome Roberto Osuna to our team," Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said. "The due diligence by our front office was unprecedented. We are confident that Osuna is remorseful, has willfully complied with all consequences related to his past behavior, has proactively engaged in counseling, and will fully comply with our zero tolerance policy related to abuse of any kind."

"Roberto has some great examples of character in our existing clubhouse that we believe will help him as he and his family establish a fresh start and as he continues with the Houston Astros," Luhnow said. "We look forward to Osuna’s contributions as we head into the back half of the season."

Osuna also said the following via a statement:

"I am excited to join the Houston Astros and move forward with a fresh start to my career," Osuna said. "The positive character of my new teammates is a big reason for their success and I look forward to bringing a positive contribution to this great group of guys as we work towards many more winning seasons.

"I thank Jeff Luhnow and the entire Astros organization for believing in me – I will not let them down,"

Osuna, 23, has a 2.87 ERA in 221 career outings. He will become a free agent in 2021. He's currently on a rehab assignment.

Giles, 27, was sent to Triple-A Fresno earlier this month. He has made headlines this season for punching himself in his face after a bad outing and, more recently, for appearing to have cussed at manager A.J. Hinch during Tuesday's game.

While Giles was a perfect 12-for-12 on save opportunities, he also held a 4.99 ERA and as the season wore on, he began to split the closing duties with Hector Rondon.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.