Astros team store fully stocked as fans gear up with hottest new merchandise

HOUSTON - The Astros team store was fully stocked with the hottest new merchandise before the home opener.

In the front table, they set up an opening day assortment with both the Astros and the Oakland Athletics logos. The items include men’s and women’s T-shirts, souvenir baseballs and lapel pins.

The store also has apparel people can see on the players this season.

“We always pride ourselves for having the widest and best assortment of the Astros’ player jerseys,” said Josiah Gallow, with the Astros. “This year, Michael Brantley was our most notable free agent sign in the offseason so we have jerseys for him.”

Of course, there was a variety of Astros gear for children.

“If you have little kids, fortunately, you can get a lot of the best sellers that we feature in our adult (sizes) in little kids sizes, as well,” said Gallow.

Ever since Kate Upton made a 2017 appearance in her Astros rainbow sweater, the retro craze has exploded. In the store, you can cover yourself in those colors from head to toe.

“We’ve used that design to incorporate it into other items in our assortment, couple things particular are replica pullover versions of a sweater itself and then we’ve incorporated it into some of our headwear, T-shirt designs, as well,” he said.

