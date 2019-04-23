Astros player George Springer teaches kids about fire safety

More than 200 students at Law Elementary School can now say they are junior fire marshals. They even have red plastic hats from The Hartford to prove.

HOUSTON - More than 200 students at Law Elementary School can now say they are junior fire marshals. They even have red plastic hats from The Hartford to prove it.

On Tuesday the students learned about the importance of having a working fire alarm, having two exit plans and ways to prevent and escape a fire.

The students even had an opportunity to simulate a kitchen fire with smoke on a trailer the Hartford Home Fire Index brought to the school.

The Houston Fire Department also brought out one of its trucks to give students a chance to see a real fire engine up close.

HFD Chief, Sam Peña and Astros right fielder George Springer stopped by the southeast Houston school to help deliver the message.

Peña quizzed the children about their fire escape plans and asked to the children to speak with a firefighter after the event if they did not have a working fire alarm at home.

Springer says fire safety is everything and he hoped his celebrity would help the kids absorb the message.

The right fielder said when he was younger it was his job to change the batteries in his home. He said working fire alarms are the first line of defense.

