Astros pitcher Lance McCullers invites 4-year-old fan, family to game

HOUSTON - Penny Boyle, of East Bernard in Wharton County, was at Minute Maid at batting practice Tuesday evening ready to meet her absolute favorite Astro -- Lance McCullers.

He's such a favorite that Penny, 4, stated on social media she wanted to marry McCullers.

"I'm not shy," said Penny with a smile. "But I'm nervous."

A little nervous after the Astros pitcher saw her story on social media.

Penny wanted an Astro to show up for her upcoming birthday party and she expressed her affections for McCullers.

McCullers -- who's already married and couldn't accept Penny's proposal -- decided to give her family passes to batting practice and tickets to Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

"I think it's cooler for Penny to be out here," said McCullers. "And she's a big Astros fan and I saw her on Twitter and just wanted to bring her out."

Penny's family certainly was impressed.

"It shows what kind of guy he is," said Penny's father Justin. "You see this stuff on social media, the stuff he does for kids. It just shows his character."

Penny also had time to meet her second favorite Astro -- pitcher Brad Peacock.

