Astros owner Jim Crane takes over Houston Open, sources say

HOUSTON - Astros owner Jim Crane is taking over the Houston Open starting in the fall of 2019, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

The tournament dates are expected to be in early October.

Sources said long-term plans are for the tournament to be played at Memorial Park, but many believe that course needs major renovations.

Crane has not publicly commented on the agreement.

The new dates will put the Houston Open toward the beginning of the PGA season as opposed to the dates in May and early June that have been tied to the tournament.

