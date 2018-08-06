Astros OF George Springer heads to disabled list with sprained left thumb

George Springer of the Astros reacts to being injured after getting caught trying to steal second base in the third inning against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 5, 2018.

HOUSTON - The injuries are mounting for the Astros, who now have five key players out.

The latest addition to the disabled list is outfielder George Springer, who was put on the 10-day DL with a sprained thumb, suffered Sunday while sliding into second base while playing the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Springer is expected to miss at least two weeks.

Springer's sprain is actually good news as it could have been a much more significant injury.

Sources close to the situation said Derek Fisher will be recalled to fill Springer's roster spot.

Carlos Correa is continuing his rehab in Corpus Christi and will potentially return later this week. Lance McCullers Jr., (elbow) Jose Altuve (knee) and Chris Devenski (hamstring) are also on the shelf.

The Astros start a two-game series in San Francisco on Monday night. Houston holds a four-game lead in the American League West division.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.