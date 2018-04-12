Astros jump 2 spots on Forbes list of most valuable MLB teams

HOUSTON - While the Yankees continue to be the most valuable team in baseball, the Houston Astros jumped two spots in the list, up to the 11th most valuable team in the league, according to Forbes.com.

Winning a World Series helped, we would have to assume.

According to Forbes, the Astros are worth $1.65 billion.

The Yankees are the most valuable team in baseball, worth $4 billion.

The article says the average MLB team is worth $1.645 billion, which is up 7 percent from last year. Average revenue and operating income for MLB's 30 teams were $315 million and $29 million, respectively.

Here's a look at how the Astros graded out, according to Forbes:

11th most valuable MLB franchise

Current value - $1.65 billion

1-year value change - 14 percent

Debt/value - 17 percent

Revenue - $347 million

Operating income - $77 million

View the full list of valuations, according to Forbes.com, here.

The article also said that revenue is up 4.7 percent from 2016. Forbes said the increase is due to more television, premium seating and sponsorship money.

Operating income is down 17 percent because teams are spending more on marketing, player development and analytics.

