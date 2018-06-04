Astros' Jose Altuve teaches fundamentals of baseball to young players

HOUSTON - People lined the fences around the SpringSpirit Baseball headquarters in Spring Branch in northwest Houston on Monday morning.

They were trying to get a glimpse of Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who was giving a demonstration for a group of children. The world champion and MVP started with the basics. His instruction could lead to the fulfillment of major league dreams.

"When we get ready to hit, we always keep our eyes on the ball. Ok?" Altuve said.

The baseball clinic helped give 200 elementary, middle and high school students the chance to learn the fundamentals of baseball.

"I remember me as a kid. I never had an opportunity to play and to practice with a big-league player. That's why, sometimes, you have to take the time to do this and help the kids. You can be (having) a normal day for you, but they might be never going to forget about this," Altuve said. "I'm really happy that I came today and that we have a lot of fun."

A 10-year-old boy, also named Jose, came to the clinic. He said Altuve is his hero. His mother brought a photo of the two Joses to the ballpark.

"He's so excited because Altuve is his idol, so he says he wants to meet with Altuve," the child's mother, Ainna Santos, said.

This was the fourth time Altuve has hosted the youth clinic.

"If I can do something to help kids get better to play baseball, I'm going to be happy to do it,” Altuve said.

