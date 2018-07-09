Astros fans stand in line for hours to meet Josh Reddick at southeast Houston Whataburger

HOUSTON - Astros fans waited in long line outside a local Whataburger Monday morning to meet Astros outfielder Josh Reddick in southeast Houston.

The fans camped out for hours just to meet Reddick.

"I want to meet him. He's a world champion. You don't get to meet a world champion every day," said Astros fan James Fitzpatrick.

Decked out in Astros gear, fans first started to arrive at the Whataburber on Fuqua Street near the Gulf Freeway at 10 p.m. Sunday.

"I think he's a great player and that he shows the team spirit," a fan said.

The first 225 fans were guaranteed autographs.

"Layla brought a hat. I brought a baseball and Jordan (shoes)," said Astros fan Laura Range said.

Rangel said her son brought a helmet to be signed and that her children were excited to meet Reddick.

"He loves it, so seeing their smile makes it all worth it," she said.

Reddick said he is overwhelmed by the support.

"When you come around and you see they're all lined up in the parking lot -- that's a long line right there. I'm pretty excited," he said. "I can't imagine seeing these many people coming to show their love."

After Reddick signed for an hour, he went straight to Minute Maid Park to prepare for the game against the A's at 7:10 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.