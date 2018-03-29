Astros fans soak up opening day game against Rangers

HOUSTON - Dozens of Astros fans enjoyed the opening game of the season at Eureka Heights Brew Co. in the Heights on Thursday afternoon.

Fans of all ages were excited to see the Astros back on the field after last season’s World Series win.

Fans seemed confident Houston would beat Texas to start the season.

They said they won't settle for less than another amazing season.

“We got a home run already (George Springer hit a homer in the first inning). I think that’s a good start to the season. I think we can take it again. We gotta be up to defend it. So it should be pretty awesome,” Aaron Hill said.

“Our guys are still together, they’re still going strong. I know what they’re capable of. I believe in them,” Esmeralda Gonzalez said.

The brewery released a special glitter beer on opening day to celebrate the Astros.

Three kegs of it were on hand for the watch party.

The brewery said it didn’t expect to sell as much of the limited release beer, but is currently making more.

Fans in Arlington

It was perfect day for an opening day for the returning World Series Champion Houston Astros.

Jose Napoles, an Astros fans said he's "extremely excited. We've been planning this for a couple of months. We said they're opening up in Arlington and we've got to go. So, we're here."

Despite the four-hour drive up I-45, for some Astros fans who flocked to Globe Life Park, there was no way they were missing this game.

"So, we got up at 6 in the morning and drove up. We were here when the stadium opened. We couldn't wait, couldn't wait to watch them again," said Napoles.

One family was even lucky enough to get their gear signed by Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel.

Now, they're even more thankful they made the trip at any cost.

"As soon as we found out they were coming here, we were like 'we have to go, we have to go.' And we were like, 'Hey mom, we're going to spend the money, don't know how you feel about that, but we're going to to it anyways'," Hannah Sandel, an Astros fan, said.

With the game expected to be a pretty good one to start the season off, Astros fans say they have no doubt who will get the win.

"To be honest, I still have a hangover from the World Series. So ready to get a 'W' up here," said fan Paul Chapman.

