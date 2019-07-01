Astros celebrate Princess Day at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON - The Astros celebrated Princess Day during Sunday's game at Minute Maid Park.
The event provided several "royalty" activities at the Union Station lobby. Parents were able to purchase a $40 package to access the lobby.
The event included an Astros princess promo, a princess storytelling station, a tea party station, royalty training with real princesses, a make-your-own Astros princess crown and a princess-themed photo booth.
Take a look at the little princesses spotted at event:
