Astros celebrate Princess Day at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON - The Astros celebrated Princess Day during Sunday's game at Minute Maid Park.

The event provided several "royalty" activities at the Union Station lobby. Parents were able to purchase a $40 package to access the lobby.

The event included an Astros princess promo, a princess storytelling station, a tea party station, royalty training with real princesses, a make-your-own Astros princess crown and a princess-themed photo booth.

Take a look at the little princesses spotted at event:

Youngest enjoying Princess Day at the Astros game. Not that she ever needs an excuse to dress like a Princess. pic.twitter.com/W6ONDW7yyl — Crys Lewis (@crystinalewis) June 30, 2019

We loved seeing all of the princesses at @Astros Princess Day today! pic.twitter.com/M2yDMTJBqm — AstrosShootingStars (@AstrosStars) July 15, 2018

Disney Princess Day at Minute Maid Park. Thank you @astros pic.twitter.com/KuQI8GYbxt — Karen Kindrick (@karen_kindrick) July 16, 2017

@astros Princess Day with the fairest of them all!! pic.twitter.com/71d0Uw5hpe — Anne (@SAPO21) July 15, 2018

