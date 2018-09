HOUSTON - The Houston Astros announced their sixth and final giveaway of their replica World Champions ring.

It will take place Sunday, Sept. 23 on Fan Appreciation Day for ticketed fans, when the Astros take on the Angels at 1:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

This will come nearly one week after a ring giveaway on Sept. 17.

🚨 surprise Fan Appreciation Day ring giveaway! 🚨



Our final home game of the season brings our final replica World Champions Ring giveaway of the season! Presented by @CocaCola. https://t.co/kkaXUInbIc pic.twitter.com/itMJeTxjwC — Houston Astros (@astros) September 5, 2018

