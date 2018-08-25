Asthmatic sea otter uses an inhaler

SEATTLE - An asthmatic sea otter who gained fame in 2015 after learning to use an inhaler is still doing well, despite the same poor air quality that may have caused her health problems.

Mishka, a young female sea otter at the Seattle Aquarium, was diagnosed with asthma that year during a stretch of severe wildfire smoke around the city. So Seattle Aquarium staff taught her to do something incredible: use an inhaler.

Three years later, Mishka is an inhaler master, and good thing too, as thick wildfire smoke is back threatening her health again.

"She's her normal feisty self right now," said Dr. Caitlin Hadfield.

