Assisted living facility employee accused of attacking 88-year-old woman

HUMBLE, Texas - A 43-year-old Houston woman is out on bond after being accused of attacking an 88-year-old resident at an assisted living facility in Humble.

Katiuscia Martinez was employed at Autumn Grove Cottage. On their website, they describe themselves as an assisted-living community specializing in care for senior adults with Alzheimer's disease and other dementia-related illnesses.

Charging documents say on Tuesday the facility's manager was notified by another employee of an incident involving Martinez.

When the manager reviewed surveillance video, she said she saw Martinez "intentionally pulling and pushing the complainant causing the victim to fall and hit her head on the floor of the dining area."

The manager said when she later met with Martinez, the employee told her the patient "fell on her own."

The incident was reported to Harris County Precinct 4, Martinez was interviewed, and after the investigator watched the video, Martinez was arrested and brought to the Harris County Jail.

In a statement released to Channel 2, the managers of the assisted living facility said in part:

"We are extremely disappointed in the actions of this individual. We care deeply about our residents and we do not tolerate any abuse. This employee was terminated immediately."

Martinez is out of jail on a $2,500 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

