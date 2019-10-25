Ask 2: What hotel rooftop has that Texas shaped river/pool and do you have to book a room to use it?

Marriott Marquis Houston

HOUSTON - As part of KPRC's Ask2, we've invited you to ask us questions about Houston that you've wondered about, and we will try to hunt down the answers for you.

Question: What hotel rooftop has that Texas shaped river/pool? Where is it located and do you need to get a room there to be able to enjoy it?

The Houston hotel with the world's only rooftop Texas-shaped lazy river is called Marriott Marquis Houston.

The hotel, located at 1777 Walker St., is in the heart of downtown Houston, just steps away from the George R. Brown Convention Center and Discovery Green park.

The hotel also features a heated infinity pool and an elevated pool deck found on the sixth floor.

Those wishing to enjoy the lazy river, heated infinity pool and pool deck do not need to book a room to do so.

Admission is open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday through Thursday with the purchase of a day pass.

Day passes are only available for guests 21 years old and up. Passes start at $50 and can be prepurchased online through Resort Pass or on-site at the spa concierge.

Parking is not included with the pass.

