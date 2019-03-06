Ash Wednesday drive-thru options: Here are the Houston-area locations

HOUSTON - Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent. Some people cannot take off from work, school or other obligations, so multiple churches will be having a drive-thru where people can receive their ashes.

Here are all the locations with such offerings:

Holy Comforter

2322 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, Texas 77389.

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

More information can be found at holycomforterspring.org.



House of Prayer Lutheran Church

14045 Space Center Boulevard Houston, 77062

11:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

More information can be found at http://houseofprayerhouston.org.



St. Luke's United Methodist Church-Gethsemane Campus

6856 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, 77074

7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

More information can be found at stlukesmethodist.org/gethsemane.



Pearland First United Methodist Church

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

2341 North Grand Boulevard, Pearland, Texas 77581

More information can be found at fumcpearland.org.





