Artist draws touching tribute of former first lady Barbara Bush greeting daughter in heaven

HOUSTON - Many people are paying tribute to former first lady Barbara Bush,w ho died this week, in unique ways.

A cartoonist's picture made its way to the Bush family.

The cartoon drawn by editorial cartoonist Marshall Ramsey, at The Clarion Ledger in Jackson Mississippi, has gotten attention across the country. The picture depicts Bush entering the gates of heaven with Robin, her child who died at age 3, there to greet her.

Bush and her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, lost their daughter to leukemia shortly before her fourth birthday.

Ramsey told KPRC2 he got his start in the Houston area as a cartoonist at the Conroe Courier during the Bush 41 presidency, so he's drawn many depictions of the Bush family.

Ramsey said the picture will likely go down as his best and favorite, since the Bush family contacted him directly about getting a copy. He offered one better and said he will send the original piece to the family.

“The attention is great, but the type of attention is overwhelming. No. 1, the fact that the Bush family loves the cartoon. I mean, that means the world to me, but this cartoon kind of hit a different cord than I wasn't expecting," Ramsey said. I have heard from so many families that have lost children that have been touched and moved by the cartoon also.”

While the family is grieving the loss of Barbara Bush, Jenna Bush Hager, one of the former first lady's granddaughters, said she loves the art.

"Someone sent this to me. I don't know the artist, but I love him. Miss you gans," she posted to her Instagram.

After finding out the artist is Ramsey, Hager tweeted thanks at him saying, "This image is such a comfort. It depicts what we know to be true; my precious Ganny reunited with her precious angel. Thanks for this."

@MarshallRamsey this image is such a comfort. It depicts what we know to be true; my precious Ganny reunited with her precious angel. Thanks for this. https://t.co/974BJ9eInL — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) April 19, 2018

Grandson Jeb Bush Jr. posted the same cartoon with the caption, "Break out the Kleenex."

Barbara Bush outlived her daughter Robin by about 65 years.

The Bush family remains ardent supporters of blood cancer research because of her early death. They contributed to KPRC meteorologist Eric Braate when he competed in the Ironman World Championship to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

