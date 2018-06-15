Artist creates mural to honor Cajun Navy, Harvey first responders

HOUSTON - A mural to honor some of the heroes who helped during Hurricane Harvey is being painted in the Westchase District.

The painting along Brayes Bayou is a combination of spray and hand painting and is a tribute to the volunteers and first responders who helped rescue Houstonians during Harvey.

Larry Crawford is the artist working on the mural. When it is complete, the 100-by-20-foot mural will depict first responders and the Cajun Navy with a message that says "Thank You Houston Heroes."

"It really is a tribute to the effort and help by the ordinary people who came to help the people in need. It was a tough time but also allowed people to put aside their differences and help," Crawford said.

Clyde Cain, a membs of the Cajun Navy said the mural is a powerful reminder.

"We all came together. For someone to paint this is incredible," he said.

Crawford said the mural will be completed in the next two to three weeks.

