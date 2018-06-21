Arson suspected after two homes blocks apart catch fire, police say

HOUSTON - Houston Fire Department arson squad is investigating after two southeast Houston homes just blocks from one another caught fire Thursday.

Firefighters were called around 2 a.m. a home on Idaho at Ward for a fire at the vacant home.

They were called again around 3 a.m. to another vacant home on Dumble at Idaho, just six blocks from the first fire.

Police said the second fire was ignited on the porch of the home.

A firefighter was taken a hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

No one else was injured.



