Arson suspected after two homes blocks apart catch fire, police say

HOUSTON - Houston Fire Department arson squad is investigating after two southeast Houston homes just blocks from one another caught fire Thursday.
Firefighters were called around 2 a.m. a home on Idaho at Ward for a fire at the vacant home.
They were called again around 3 a.m. to another vacant home on Dumble at Idaho, just six blocks from the first fire.
Police said the second fire was ignited on the porch of the home.
A firefighter was taken a hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.
No one else was injured.
