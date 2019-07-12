Arrest warrant issued for man accused of trying to kidnap 4-year-old

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of entering a family's home and trying to kidnap a 4-year-old girl.

James Thompson, 47, was charged with burglary with intent to commit a felony.

The incident was reported April 28 at the Towne Lake Apartments on Timberwood Drive. Investigators said Thompson approached a family in the parking lot of the complex and told the girl to "come with uncle." Investigators said the child's mother and family members pushed the man away as another family member grabbed the girl and ran into the apartment unit.

Investigators said Thompson chased them into their apartment, where he tried to take the child. Another relative inside the apartment said "his eyes were fixed on (the girl's name)," investigators said. The family members pushed Thompson out of the apartment, investigators said.

Days after the incident, Thompson was arrested on a different charge, evading arrest. He later posted bond, but after the victim's family members identified Thompson through a photo spread, an arrest warrant was issued.

