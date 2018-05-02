Arrest made in weekend kidnapping, attempted kidnapping in north Harris County

HOUSTON - An arrest has been made in the kidnapping and attempted kidnapping of two women in north Houston that happened over the weekend, deputies said Wednesday.

Harris County deputies said they will hold a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss details of the arrest.

Authorities said the incidents happened Saturday in the 900 block of North Vista Drive and the 16200 block of Bend Drive.

Investigators said the man attacked a woman and tried to force her into his vehicle. The woman was able to break free, but suffered serious injuries, investigators said.

Luz Baena, 55, the second victim, said she was riding her bicycle when she noticed a gray car driving close to her. She said a man in the car grabbed her arm, forced her into his car and began driving. She said after about two blocks, she was able to jump out of the vehicle.

Baena said she suffered broken bones in her face and bruises all over her body.

While deputies did not release the identity of the person arrested in connection with the case, they did say that the person is also facing sex assault charges in Montgomery County.

