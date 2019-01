A driver was arrested in a deadly hit-and-run accident in east Harris County on Jan. 10, 2019.

HOUSTON - Deputies said they've made an arrest in a hit and run that killed a pedestrian in east Harris County.

The incident happened Thursday morning on Freeport and Bandera streets.

Deputies said a driver hit and killed a man at that location, then left the scene.

The driver was arrested a short time later, according to deputies.

