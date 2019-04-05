Arrest made in 2016 Fourth of July shooting that killed 3

HOUSTON - A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a triple homicide in 2016.

Jerome Moore, 20, was charged with capital murder, according to court records. He is accused of shooting and killing Charles Dean Jackson, Jamal Dixon-Lackey and Daquarius Tucker, documents show.

Moore would have been 17 at the time of the shooting.

A man who was then 37 and a then-10-year-old boy were injured in the incident.

READ MORE: Father among 3 killed in Fourth of July shooting in 4th Ward

According to police, a large group was gathered in the 1300 block of Robin Street for what investigators called "an illegal fireworks display" when a car pulled up and three to four men started shooting at one of the victims.

"If the police had not have come when they did, there was going to be some scary stuff. It was scary. Very scary," Rosaland Jackson said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.