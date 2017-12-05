Woman with criminal history accused of setting Galveston man on fire turns herself in

GALVESTON, Texas - A woman accused of setting a man on fire in Galveston was arrested and charged Monday.

Nancy Allen, 50, turned herself in to Galveston County officials around 8 p.m. Monday.

A man called the Galveston Police Department on the morning of Nov. 28, saying someone had just lit him on fire, officers said.

Officials received the 911 call just before 6 a.m. from a man in the 500 block of 21st Street, according to a news release from police.

Authorities from the Galveston Fire Department and Galveston EMS found the man with burns on his hands and face. Some of this clothing was still on fire, police said.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the John Sealy Emergency Room.

He expected to survive, officers said.

Police said they pursued “a solid lead” and knew Allen to be a suspect.

She is in Galveston County jail, charged with aggravated family assault with a weapon, a first-degree felony offense.

Allen's bond is set at $250,000.

If convicted, she could face five to 99 years in prison and be ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, police said.

