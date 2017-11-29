Arrest expected soon after Galveston man set on fire, police say

GALVESTON, Texas - A man called the Galveston Police Department on Tuesday morning, saying someone had just lit him on fire, officers said.

Officials received the 911 call just before 6 a.m., from a man in the 500 block of 21st Street, according to a news release from police.

When authorities from the Galveston Fire Department and Galveston EMS arrived, they found the man with burns on his hands and face. Some of this clothing was still on fire, police said.

The victim was taken to the John Sealy Emergency Room. The man is expected to survive, officers said.

Police are pursuing what they called “a solid lead,” and they know the person who will soon face charges, officers said.

“The most likely charge in this case would be aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony in the state of Texas, which carries a punishment of five to 99 years in prison with a $10,000 fine,” police said in the release.



Officers expect to release more information once charges are handed down.

