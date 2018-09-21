Army veteran returns to U.S. 8 years after deportation

AZUSA, Calif. - Army veteran Fabian Rebolledo has returned to California after a long legal battle that resulted in his deportation.

In 1999, Rebolledo was deployed to Kosovo to work as a peacekeeper.

He returned to California after his deployment, but during some life challenges he was convicted of check fraud. The crime resulted in his deportation to Mexico in 2010.

"Fortunately after Fabian was deported there was a change in the law in California called Proposition 47. That was passed in 2014 and that allowed his conviction to be changed to a misdemeanor. Since his sentence was reduced and we were an immigration case, it gave him a second chance. The immigration judge closed his case in August and restored his green card status, allowing him to cross towards the United States," said Rebolledo's legal advocate, Annie Lai, of the UCI Law Immigrant Rights Clinic.

"Actually I was angry, mad at myself. I could not deal with my PTSD(post-traumatic stress disorder), and my deportation. I am so happy to be back home, Now I got to think, step by step, "What am I going to do?' Doing the right thing, I can move forward. I am excited, trying to think too much about it, " Rebolledo said.

Copyright CNN