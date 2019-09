Joe Raedle/Getty Images

HOUSTON - A group of men pulled out a gun at Popeyes because it was out of chicken sandwiches, employees claim.

The incident was reported at 8:47 p.m. at 7159 Scott St.

Police said employees ran to the back of the restaurant after the gun was pulled out.

The armed men were seen leaving in a black Chevy Tahoe.

Police are investigating the scene.

