Armed men repeatedly target family's rental home in SE Houston

HOUSTON - A father of two said he’s worried for his family after four men with guns showed up to his front door in the Sagemont area.

“David,” who asked us not to reveal his real identity, said he was on vacation last Friday when his phone alerted him to the fact that his security camera showed four unexpected guests outside his front door.

WATCH: Rental house break-in surveillance video

“They all had guns. I don’t know what they were looking for,” said David. “They ransacked my rooms. They went through my daughter’s room and they found money but they left it there. They didn’t take a single thing.”

The four men all had their faces covered, except for one, who wore sunglasses. David said they kicked in the door around 10 a.m. on Friday.

“Thank God, we weren’t here because that night I probably would have come home to a homicide,” said David, whose mother also lives with him, but wasn’t home at the time.

The father of two said he’s been watching his surveillance cameras constantly and it appears the men have been back to his home.

“I see mysterious cars passing by at all hours of the day. They keep passing by and stopping, looking for something,” said David. “I don’t know who they think I am. I’m just a working-class citizen. I don’t know. Maybe they think I’m a bad guy or I do bad things and they’re sadly mistaken because they’re wasting their time."

Now David is looking for a new home to lease. He said his current landlord is letting him break the contract.

