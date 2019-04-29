Armed man robs southwest Houston furniture store, wanted for several other robberies

HOUSTON - Houston police need the public's help to identify an armed suspect who may be tied to several aggravated robberies.

Dora Rodriguez said that it was nearly closing time at Comfort Mattress and Furniture at 11231 Bissonnet St. when a man barged into the store with a gun.

“I looked this way and the guy came in here and he was already pointing the gun towards my boss,” Rodriguez said.

The store owner, Abdul Kafi, said that the man pointed a gun at the back of his head and started making demands.

“He said, 'Give me money. No talking. No nothing,' that’s it,” Kafi said.

Surveillance video showed the man push Kafi to the ground, steal his wallet and a customer's purse. He then emptied the cash drawer into a black bag and ran off.

The Houston Police Department Robbery Division believes the same suspect is tied to five other aggravated robberies in the area.

One happened at the Boost Mobile Store right next to the mattress store. The manager showed KPRC2 surveillance video where the robber can be seen swiping cash and cellphones.

WATCH: Man caught on camera robbing furniture store in southwest Houston

Channel 2 reported on several of the other robberies, including another Boost Mobile store and two nail salons.

Since the incident, Comfort Mattress and Furniture upgraded security measures and hopes that whoever is responsible won’t be on the streets for much longer.

“I really hope no one else goes through this it's really hard to go through it,” Rodriguez said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

