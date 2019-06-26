Argument turns fatal when man shoots, kills friend, police say

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man was killed inside his home in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Townwood Drive near Brookston Street.

The victim – a 29-year-old Hispanic man – a friend and two others were at the home when an argument broke out and the victim asked the friend to leave, police said.

Police said the argument escalated and the friend shot and killed the victim.

After the shooting, the gunman ran off and the other two people tried performing CPR on the victim, but he was declared dead at the scene, authorities said.

Officers have detained those two witnesses for questioning and investigators are checking the area for surveillance video, authorities said.

Authorities said they do not know what caused the argument that led up to the shooting.

Investigators are working on learning more details about the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

