Argument leads to woman's stabbing death in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A woman died following a stabbing at a southwest Houston apartment Friday, Houston police said.

Investigators said they were called around 10:30 p.m. to 1055 Spice Lane on a report of an assault in progress. When officers arrived, they found paramedics attempting CPR on a woman in the living room of an apartment. Shortly thereafter, she was pronounced dead after suffering a knife wound to her back, police said.

The victim was identified as a 52-year-old woman, according to police.

Investigators said there are two people of interest and that there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment. There is one witness who told police that they saw a male inside the residence and that there was a fight, but couldn't identify that person further, investigators said.

Police said that at least three or four people were living inside the residence at the time.

