HFD: Argument between father, son could have sparked west Houston apartment fire

HOUSTON - An argument between a father and his teenage son may have been what led to a fire at an apartment complex in west Houston.

According to the Houston Fire Department, firefighters were called around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the Bateswood Manor Apartments in the 700 block of Bateswood Drive.

Firefighters said they saw black smoke and heavy fire coming from the second floor of a building.

All of the residents were safely evacuated, officials said. No on was injured.

Investigators said three units had heavy fire damage and three other units were damaged by water.

Three to four families were displaced by the fire and Red Cross is assisting them with relocation, HFD officials said.

Houston police said that one person accused of starting the fire was detained. It is unclear if the father or son is in custody.

