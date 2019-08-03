Argument between brothers ends in deadly shooting

An argument between two brothers turned into a deadly shooting at a home in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday at a home on Irving Way near McHenry Street.

Police said the brothers were at a gathering with friends and other family members when an argument broke out between them.

The two were standing in the driveway of the home, the argument escalated and one of the brothers pulled out a weapon and fired multiple shots at the other, authorities said.

After the shooting, the gunman fled the scene, leaving his brother in the driveway, police said.

Officers said the brother who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. His brother was picked up in Pasadena and brought back to the scene for questioning, authorities said.

Investigators are working to learn more details about the argument.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

