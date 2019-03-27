Argument at Sugar Land bar ends with two people shot

Police are investigating after an altercation at a Sugar Land bar ended with two people shot.

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Police are investigating after an altercation at a Sugar Land bar ended with two people shot.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at Pennison’s Pub on Settler’s Way Boulevard near Highway 6.

A knocked over bar stool, a single shoe, a belt and several bags were strewn about after the altercation broke out early Wednesday, officers said.

During the altercation, Christopher Michael Jolly- believed to be in his early 30s - opened fire, hitting two people, authorities said.

Officers said both people shot had nonlife-threatening injuries. One was transported to a hospital for a leg injury, police said.

Jolly was taken into custody and transported to the Fort Bend County Jail. Jolly will be charged with aggravated assault.

Police are interviewing witnesses to find out more details about what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.