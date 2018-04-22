Argument at disco club leads to shooting in west Houston

HOUSTON - One person was shot and taken to an area hospital following a shooting Sunday morning.

Houston police were called to 9870 Westpark Drive in west Houston on a report of a shooting. Police identified the club as Palace Disco.

Police said two men got into an argument and the fight moved outside where a struggle took place and the victim was shot once in the shoulder.

Witnesses told police that they thought the suspect had ran back into the club, so police were able to cut the chain off the door and went inside the club with guns drawn and K-9 officer.

The victim was taken to Southwest Memorial Hospital where he is expected to recover, police said.

.@houstonpolice officers enter building with guns drawn, K-9 after shooting at a club on Westpark Drive. No suspect found. 1 person was shot twice and taken to hospital, per HPD. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/5hkHs3h9zt — Jake Reiner (@KPRC2Jake) April 22, 2018

Investigators are working to learn more about this incident.

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man, standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and was wearing a red shirt at the time of the shooting.

