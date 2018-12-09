Areas potentially affected by domestic wastewater spill after heavy rainfall

HOUSTON - The spill of domestic wastewater at several locations resulted after intense, sustained, rainfall Friday night, according to the city of Houston.

Officials said the areas that are potentially affected by the spill include:

-- 200 North Travis Street, near the University of Houston Downtown

-- 1200 Wrightwood Street

-- 10200 Eastex Freeway at Parker Road

For anyone who receives their drinking water from the city of Houston, city officials said your water is safe from the spills and that people do not need to boil their water.

Houston Public Works is closely monitoring the situations, city officials said. Cleanup activities are under way and will continue until repairs have been completed.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, city officials said the estimated volume of released wastewater at each location is greater than 117,000 gallons.

Appropriate local governmental officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have been notified, city officials said.

TCEQ requires this mandatory notification and the information below:

"Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within ½-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing and tooth brushing.

"Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

"Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

"The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. Do not swim in affected areas.

"If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible."

