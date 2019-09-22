Areas of concern with certain rivers, bayous out of their banks

HOUSTON - Flooding issues are still ongoing along the East Fork of the San Jacinto River around Humble and Kingwood.

Moderate flooding is currently occurring in Huffman, as well from Cedar Bayou. River levels will continue to slowly fall through the weekend.

There are still some areas of concern with certain rivers and bayous out of their banks. The following areas are still seeing ongoing flooding:

- Cedar Bayou at U.S. 90: still 4 feet over its bank

- East Fork of San Jacinto: 4 feet over its bank at locations at Rio Villa and U.S. 90

- Minor flooding is occurring on the Trinity River in southern Liberty County and Peach Creek

All bayous have crested and are slowly falling. The water levels at the East Fork locations will slowly recede over the next 24 hours while locations along the Trinity River will fall below flood levels over the next two days.

