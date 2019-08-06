Are you ready for this Mama Ninfa's Tacos y Tortas spot?

Mama Ninfa's Tacos y Tortas

HOUSTON - The Mama Ninfa's tradition continues in Houston with a new concept that's scheduled to open in downtown next week.

Mama Ninfa's Tacos y Tortas will open Monday at the base of the Bank of America Tower at 800 Capitol St.

The 622-square-foot downtown tunnel-level space will "offer fast-casual Mexican street-style tacos, tortas and traditional Tex-Mex fare, with breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week."

After a brief soft opening schedule, the hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to midnight Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

"A la carte offerings include six tacos on El Milagro corn or flour tortillas, including: Pescado (grilled redfish, pico de gallo, cole slaw, chipotle aioli), Camarones a la Diabla (bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp, jack cheese, cole slaw, chorizo remoulade, jalapeno), Tinga de Pollo (shredded chicken in chipotle salsa, cojita cheese, sour cream, lettuce), Fajita (grilled skirt steak, sautéed mushrooms, roasted jalapeno, tomato, pechuga gravy), Carnitas (slow-cooked pork, onions, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno) and Barbacoa (slow-cooked chopped beef brisket, onions, cilantro, lime).

"The opening menu features five tortas on locally-baked El Bollilo bread: Adobo Chicken (grilled chicken, jack cheese, pico de gallo, chorizo remoulade), Carne Asada Abodaba (marinated grilled skirt steak, sliced ham, cilantro chimichurri, chipotle aioli), Carnitas (slow-cooked pulled pork, cole slaw, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato), Barbacoa (slow-cooked beef brisket, cole slaw, chipotle aioli) and a Cubano (pulled pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, cilantro pesto, cole slaw, Dijon mustard, mayo). Padilla also has created a Burrito filled with rice, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and choice of chicken, fajita, carnitas or brisket. Sides include Chips & Queso, Chips & Guacamole, Chips & Salsa (red or green), Guacamole, Rice, Pickled Carrots, and Refried Beans.

"Tacos and tortas are the theme at breakfast as well. The breakfast menu – served all day – features five breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs, and fillings ranging from brisket to potato, bacon, chorizo, jalapeno, carnitas and cheese; and a Huevos Rancheros Taco with refried beans. Four breakfast tortas with fried eggs and refried beans include options for ham and cheese; chorizo, jalapeno and cheese; carnitas and cheese; and brisket and potato. Other breakfast items include Chilaquiles Verdes with corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, fried egg, cheese and onions; Yogurt Parfait with Mexican yogurt, all-natural granola and seasonal ingredients; and fresh-squeezed orange juice and aguas frescas. All-day beverages at Mama Ninfa’s Tacos y Tortas will include Topo Chico, Mexican Coca-Cola and assorted flavors of Jarritos."

Legacy Restaurants said it plans on opening additional Tacos y Tortas locations.

The future locations will include a full bar and late-night hours, the company said.

