April the giraffe ready to give birth again: Where to watch the live feed from Animal Adventure Park

April's labor began at approximately 7:20 am this morning and the calf was born at Animal Adventure in Harpursville, NY on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 9:53 am. Over 1,200,000 viewers, from around the world viewed the birth in real-time…

HOUSTON - April the giraffe is expecting again, and the world will be watching as she delivers once more.

The famous giraffe from Animal Adventure Park in Upstate New York is pregnant again and should deliver her latest calf in late March, according to daily updates from the park officials on Facebook.



Giraffe Watch 2019 has begun! Starting March 1st, each evening, after the 7:30 pm eastern Keeper Check, we will provide an update on our Facebook page.

The park even has text message services to give April fans updates when the giraffe is officially in labor. The park says fans will also gain access to "exclusive photos post birth."

The livestream from April's barn is below.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, 51,431 people watched as April munched serenely in the barn.

USA Today, citing Google, reported the last time April was about to give birth, the livestream from the park received more than 232 million live views, which added up to 7.6 billion minutes of live watch-time.

April's current pregnancy is her fifth, her second since arriving at Animal Adventure Park in 2015, USA Today reported. April gave birth in April 2017 to a male calf named Tajiri.

