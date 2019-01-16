April Sound security guard accused of sexting teenage residents

The mugshot of Jason Troy Little, who was charged with online solicitation of a minor on Christmas Day in 2018.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A security guard at April Sound has been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor after authorities said he sent multiple inappropriate text messages to teenage girls.

Authorities said 31-year-old Jason Troy Little started sending a 16-year-old inappropriate messages on Christmas Day last year.

During the investigation, officials said some messages were found on the girl's phone, but it appeared that others had been deleted. One of the messages said, "You are really beautiful and sexy and you make me smile," according to court records. Another one read, "Maybe later when I see you you can kiss me if you want," court records read.

According to court records, Little asked the teen if she was at home alone several times. Little also sent the girl a photo of his genitals, according to court records.

Authorities said Little initially denied sending the inappropriate messages when he was first questioned, but later admitted to sending the messages in error and that they were meant to be sent to his girlfriend.

According to court documents, Little is also accused of sending naked photos of himself to a 14-year-old girl. The girl sent him photos of her butt and breasts, according to authorities.

Court documents show that the girl was later admitted to a mental health facility due to suicidal threats.

When the girl's phone messages were searched, numerous text message exchanges were found between Little and the girl.

Little posted bond and is no longer in jail.

